Samsung to Start Mass Production of Galaxy S22 Series in November for an Early Release Next Year

Samsung is expected to follow the same production timeline as it has did with the Galaxy S21 lineup by launching the Galaxy S22 series earlier than usual. According to the latest update, mass production of the latest models is expected to take place in November.

Samsung Expected to Announce the New Galaxy S22 Series in January

The latest information published by MyDrivers talks about the Galaxy S22 series getting mass produced a few weeks from now. This means that just like on previous occasions, Samsung would be preparing two chipset variants; one would feature the Snapdragon 898, while the other would tout the Exynos 2200. Earlier, it was assumed that the Korean giant would launch the Exynos 2200 variants of the Galaxy S22 family in limited regions because it ran into yield issues.

It is unclear if Samsung has managed to overcome those yield issues, but the fact that the company is rumored to start mass production in November speaks volumes about the company’s efforts. As most of you may know, Samsung intends on releasing three models belonging to the Galaxy S22 line. One will be the regular Galaxy S22, followed by the Galaxy S22 Plus, and then the most premium variant of them all, the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Also, for the first time, Samsung may incorporate 65W fast-charging to these models, and it may implement the feature in an intelligent manner, so it does not degrade the batteries quickly. Unfortunately, one area that Samsung may cut corners in is the materials. As of right now, only the Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to ship with a premium build comprising of metal and glass, while the remaining two will likely sport a plastic back.

Samsung may make this move to reduce production costs and increase margins, but this decision may infuriate customers who have to pay a significant amount just to see sub-par materials on a flagship handset. Just like last time, Samsung may launch the Galaxy S22 series during the month of January 2022, and we will have all updates for you then, so stay tuned.

News Source: MyDrivers