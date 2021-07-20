Samsung Testing 65W Charging Support for Galaxy S22 Lineup

Samsung took a step back when limiting the charging support for the Galaxy S21 family to just 25W. Next year though, if everything goes well, the company could bring 65W charging support for the Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung Could Have Been Limiting Power Draw Due to Severe Battery Degradation

Samsung’s plans have been highlighted by tipster FrontTron, claiming that testing for 65W charging support on the Galaxy S22 line has started. While he does not explicitly mention any member of the Galaxy S22 family, his latest tweet states the term ‘Rainbow’, which is the codename for the entire lineup. In case you are experiencing confusion, we have listed each Galaxy S22 model with its associated codename.

Galaxy S22 - Red

Galaxy S22 Plus - Green

Galaxy S22 Ultra - Blue

Hearing 65W in test phase for Rainbow RGB... — Tron ❂ #GalaxyUnpacked (@FrontTron) July 20, 2021

We hope that with the tests going on, Samsung does not think of a last-minute decision to limit the 65W charging feature to the top-tier Galaxy S22 Ultra. Assuming that high wattage support is introduced to all models, then Samsung will be on the same playing field as its Chinese competitors such as Xiaomi, OPPO, and others. One reason why the Korean giant might have limited high wattage charging support for flagship smartphones is due to its detrimental effects.

Sure, your phone’s battery gets topped up in almost no time, but its health decreases rapidly too. This is likely one reason why Apple continues to limits its iPhones in this way, though iPads have higher wattage support. Then again, Samsung could easily introduce smart battery charging tech on every Galaxy S22 model. In this way, your usage habits will be recognized over time, adequate power will be supplied to your device, and your battery will remain healthy for as long as it can.

Do you think it is an excellent idea for Samsung to introduce 65W charging support to every Galaxy S22 model? Share your thoughts down in the comments.

News Source: FrontTron