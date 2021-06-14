Galaxy S22 Ultra to Be the Only Phone in the Series with Premium Materials

The Galaxy S21 series was a success, and there is no doubt about that, but considering how we are getting closer to 2022, rumors have started flying about the Galaxy S22 series. The latest rumor points us that Samsung is further cracking down on the differentiating factors between the three devices in the series. The latest tip that we have suggests that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would be the only phone in the entire series that will receive a premium treatment in terms of features.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra Could Be Samsung's Most Premium Device

The tip that has emerged from Naver suggests that Samsung is only considering the Galaxy S22 Ultra as the device that will be getting a rear glass panel. As for the other two devices, the company is more than likely to go with a plastic back or glasstic, as Samsung likes to call it. This should not come as a surprise as the base Galaxy S21 model did feature a plastic back, but the S21+ and the S21 Ultra both had Gorilla Glass Victus on the back and the front.

It seems like, with the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung is keeping the highest-end flagship their most premium. There could be multiple reasons for Samsung to do this. One of the reasons being the idea of lowering the cost, considering how plastic is cheaper. The other one being the concept of creating a differentiation between all three devices and compelling users to spend more on the most expensive offering available.

Whatever the case might be, Samsung has not confirmed what will become of the Galaxy S22 Ultra or the siblings. For all we know, the company is focused on the Galaxy foldable devices and their new smartwatches that are going to be released. So, it is more than likely that we will be receiving news on the Galaxy S22 as we enter the 4th quarter of the year.