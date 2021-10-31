Samsung Has Reportedly Started Components Production of All Galaxy S22 Models

The chip shortage has adversely affected the plans of multiple companies, and Samsung is definitely not immune to these effects. Likely wanting to avoid any unnecessary launch delays, a fresh report claims that the Korean giant has started mass production of components that will be found in the upcoming Galaxy S22 series.

Mass Production Has Not Been Without Problems, but so Far, Samsung Has Not Run Into Major Setbacks

A report from WinFuture states that flex cables that connect to various circuit boards inside the Galaxy S22 models are being rolled off the production line. These parts are for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra and have been manufactured in Asian plans since the middle of last week. Volume production has already reached tens of thousands of units, but the report states that there were some quality control issues encountered.

Fortunately, the issue had not reached a point that was devastating to Samsung’s mass production progress, so we assume that these issues happened within margin of error. Parts for all three Galaxy S22 variants are reportedly in a parallel formation, with the top-tier Galaxy S22 Ultra expected to be heavily marketed in the U.S., while the remaining two versions will be given extra attention in other markets.

According to a previous report, Samsung intends on commencing Galaxy S22 pre-orders from February 7, with an official launch happening a few days after. Looking at the aforementioned pre-order date, it is safe to conclude that Samsung is being careful with its approach, hence the latest report discussing mass production plans. The last thing the company needs is a setback that will force it to delay production of all Galaxy S22 models, meaning customers will have a difficult time getting access to them in a timely fashion.

With Apple working frantically to improve iPhone 13 supply chain issues, which we assume will take a few weeks, it is the perfect opportunity for Samsung to provide some worthy Android competitors to customers that are readily available. All Galaxy S22 models are expected to launch in the Snapdragon 895 and Exynos 2200 chipset variants, and just like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will get S-Pen support.

Hopefully, this time Samsung brings more S-Pen features to its most premium offering so potential users can have a less difficult time contemplating a future Galaxy Note launch, which we know is highly unlikely.

News Source: WinFuture