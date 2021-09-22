Galaxy S22 Could Launch with Exciting Color Options

The rumor mill surrounding the Galaxy S22 series keeps ongoing. Even though the phone has not been officially announced yet and it's only being planned. We have heard many of these phones lately—the latest report tells us about the color variants Samsung plans to introduce their upcoming flagship.

According to the folks over at GalaxyClub, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will be available in at least four colors: black, green, pink, gold, and white. For the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung will go for black, white, and a new and exciting dark red color. However, we are sure that there could be more colors as Samsung could launch some Samsung Store exclusive colors. Something the company has done in the post.

Samsung Could Go Funky with the Galaxy S22 Color Options

Honestly, I am most excited about the dark red colorway of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The last time I held a red Galaxy phone was the Galaxy SIII in Garnet Red. So, it will be interesting to see how Samsung plans this one out, considering how we have seen a lot of improvement in their design language.

The base Galaxy S22 is rumored to be sporting a 6-inch display, which will make it the smallest Galaxy S phone in years. The plus and the ultra variant could have 6.7 and 6.8 inches displays, respectively. All smartphones will have an in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole cutout.

Samsung is going to debut these phones with Exynos 2200 with AMD GPU under the hood. However, you are also going to get the Snapdragon variants of these phones, as well. The phones are expected to have a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, but you could expect a better camera offering on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The phones are expected to launch sometime next year, but there have been rumors that Samsung might launch these devices by the end of this year or announce them. Whatever the case might be, we will keep you posted.