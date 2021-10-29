Apple Is Working Tirelessly to Improve iPhone 13 Supplies, Says CEO Tim Cook

Initial supplies of the iPhone 13 models reportedly sold out quickly after the new lineup officially went on sale in September. At this current time, there are longer wait times for all variants, even the iPhone 13 mini, which was expected to be the least popular, just like its predecessor, the iPhone 12 mini. According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, the technology giant is working tirelessly to improve supplies, but it may take a while for the situation to improve.

Lack of iPhone 13 Supply Is Due to Surging Demand, as Well as the Ongoing Chip Shortage

Cook is pleased with the overall demand for the iPhone 13 series when compared to last year’s iPhone 12 lineup, but supply constraints pretty much explain why there are long wait times for customers wanting to get their hands on any of the newly released models. Considering that Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max are mass produced on the same A15 Bionic running in the iPhone 13 series, that shortage could be extended as time goes on.

Earlier, TSMC was reported to have given priority to Apple over other customers for chip shipments purely based on the technology giant’s to order insanely large volumes. Unfortunately, even the Taiwanese giant is having a hard time keeping up with demand, with a previous rumor claiming that the manufacturer might be forced to delay its 3nm chips. Just recently, TSMC announced its N4P architecture, which was a performance upgrade over its 5nm node, but it would be made on the same process, not the improved 4nm one.

Though N4P provides a decent performance and power-efficiency uplift, there was little information surrounding TSMC’s 4nm process, suggesting that it too might have to be delayed because of the ongoing shortage. Apple CEO Tim Cook has not highlighted on when this situation could improve, but if you are still searching for any iPhone 13 model, chances are that you might have to wait longer for it to arrive.