Galaxy S21 Front Camera Reportedly Getting OIS Support, Along With a Bigger Sensor

Samsung might be looking to improve the Galaxy S21 front camera considerably and this news comes only after it has hardly been a few weeks since the tech giant’s Galaxy S20 series was officially released. First, we got word from a tipster that Samsung could bring an under-screen camera to the Galaxy S21 in 2021, and now, there are some more rumored improvements coming to the front side.

Samsung Reportedly Testing Two Galaxy S21 Prototypes With Different Front Camera Sensors

According to a new rumor, the Galaxy S21 front camera is expected to not just be upgraded with an OIS module, but Samsung is reportedly testing two prototypes of its 2021 flagship, with the finalized version expected to feature one of the following cameras.

Galaxy S21 Could Be Samsung’s First Flagship With an Under-Screen Camera but Developing a Quality Solution Is Difficult

A 1/2-inch sensor (Megapixel count not yet confirmed)

A 1/2.55-inch sensor (Megapixel count not yet confirmed)

According to new details, the 1/2.55-inch sensor will most likely get OIS support and will enable smoother videos and shake-free still images to be captured. Whether or not Samsung decides to use the bigger sensor, we’ll find out in the future, but at least the addition of OIS means we won’t have to worry about shaky images or videos from the front camera. However, there’s still one other thing that we’d like to address.

It’s not stated at which video recording option will the Galaxy S21 front camera continue to deliver stabilized footage. Do keep in mind that there are lots of high-end Android smartphones on the market that are excellent when it comes to taking still images, but struggle in video stabilization if you increase the recording resolution or framerate. Keep in mind that the Galaxy S20 series allows users to record 4K video at 60FPS, but it doesn’t process stabilized footage, so that’s one thing Samsung could tackle when it launches the new flagship series in 2021.

What other changes would you like to see from the Galaxy S21? Let us know down in the comments.

Source: Sammobile

