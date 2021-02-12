Galaxy S21 FE Storage Variants, Available Colors and More Details Shared in Latest Report

With Samsung through with unveiling the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the more premium Galaxy S21 Ultra, it’s time to focus on the price-to-performance Galaxy S21 FE. Fresh details provide more insight on the upcoming model, with some crucial information that our readers will be interested in, so let us get to it.

Galaxy S21 FE to Be Available in a Multitude of Colors; Will Run Android 11 Right off the Bat

According to Sammobile, it has received information that the Galaxy S21 FE features the model number SM-G990B. For those that forgot, the Galaxy S20 FE shared the model numbers SM-G780F and SM-G781B, while the LTE-only variant featured the number SM-G990. However, Samsung hasn’t launched any LTE-only versions of its Galaxy S21 lineup, suggesting that the Galaxy S21 FE might get the same treatment, whether or not your region supports 5G connectivity.

Samsung may be attempting to streamline its product family and make it less confusing for customers by producing 5G-only versions, but what about microSD card expansion? Is that available on the Galaxy S21 FE? Unfortunately, the report doesn’t mention that. What it does say is that the upcoming model will be available in the 128GB and 256GB storage versions, will have Android 11 running as soon as you power it on, and will be available in a multitude of finishes.

It appears that Samsung is attempting to replicate the same strategy Apple employed with the iPhone 11 by offering Galaxy S21 FE in more colors like gray, silver, pink, violet, and white. Perhaps the younger crowd will be appeased with more options to choose from as it will allow them to personalize a wide range of accessories with their desired Galaxy S21 FE finish. Unfortunately, there are some compromises Samsung may make to bring the price down.

According to a previous rumor, the Galaxy S21 FE might feature a 60Hz OLED screen, not a 120Hz one, along with 6GB RAM instead of 8GB RAM. While these alleged specs are not final, it won't be very reassuring if Samsung chooses a slower refresh rate, since a part of the Galaxy S20 FE’s flair was its faster display. We expect the new device to land during the second half of 2021, so we’ll see where Samsung has cut corners if any, so stay tuned for more details.

News Source: Sammobile