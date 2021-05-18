Entire Color Range of New M1 iMac Gets Unboxed – Video

Apple announced the new M1 iMac last month at its Spring Loaded event. While shipments took a fair share of time, reviews pertaining to the new M1 iMac are going live. If you are looking to get one for yourself, you should know that the new iMac is available in seven exciting color options. If you are having trouble making up your mind, check out the unboxing of the entire color range of the new M1 iMac.

All M1 iMac Colors Gets Unboxed - Check it Out in New Video

The new M1 iMac will officially hit the shelves on May 21, Friday. However, you can still take a look at how the new color options look in real life. YouTuber iJustine unboxed all 7 colors of the new iMac. For a better look, the YouTuber chose a white background that eradicates visual noise. What this means is that you will see the new M1 iMac colors clearly. Check out the video embedded below for more details on the color options.

As mentioned earlier, the new iMac boasts an M1 processor - Apple's custom silicon which is also found on the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, as well as the new iPad Pro. It delivers enhanced performance and better battery life compared to Intel-based models. The new M1 iMac ships with color-matched accessories, like the new Magic Mouse and a Magic Keyboard. The Magic Mouse still boasts the annoying charging port at the bottom. The Magic Keyboard now comes with a built-in Touch ID that works wirelessly with the iMac.

With the unboxing, we find that Apple is also bundling color-matched stickers with the new iMac. Altogether, the new M1 iMac is available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. You can choose the one that best fits your requirements.

There you have it, folks. Which iMac color is the one that you would opt for? Let us know in the comments.