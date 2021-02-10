Galaxy S21 Are Selling Like Hotcakes As Compared to the S20 Series

While the Galaxy S20 series was definitely a promising one, it failed to make the same impact we naturally hope from the Samsung flagships. Many factors were involved in making that happen, but Samsung decided that they are going to work hard and make the Galaxy S21 series worth the money. After all, these devices are comparatively cheaper than the predecessors, and the latest numbers from Samsung revealed that the Galaxy S21 series is selling like hotcakes compared to the predecessors.

Galaxy S21 Series Has Generated a Much More Positive Response and Has Sold 30% More Than the Predecessors.

The numbers are impressive, to say the least. According to Samsung, the domestic phone sales recorded in the first 11 days in the market were up to 30% compared to the Galaxy S20 series around a year ago. These numbers reflect the pre-order figures in South Korea, which were also higher than the older models.

In many countries, the S21 Ultra was the most sought after variant. However, speaking of South Korea, the Galaxy S21 series's base model took the crown, and Phantom Violet, as well as Phantom Black colors, were in demand.

Samsung states that the base model covered 40% of all the phone sales that were recorded. With the Galaxy S21 Ultra being the second most successful variant with 36% share, and of course, the remaining 24% was covered by the Galaxy S21+.

Samsung also tells us about how the Galaxy S21 Ultra was purchased mostly in Phantom Black, whereas the Galaxy S21 and S21+ buyers have adhered to the Phantom Violet color.

We should not forget that Samsung was not expecting a lot of sales in the first place. But this is certainly good news, and we can go ahead and call the S21 series a hit.

I have been using the S21 Ultra for almost a week and have been thoroughly impressed with what the device has to offer. Samsung is finally taking steps in the right direction.