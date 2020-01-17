Galaxy S10’s Popularity Over Galaxy S9 Isn’t an Impressive Stat, Says Report

The Galaxy S10 range was a significant upgrade over its predecessor, thanks to its better cameras, heftier battery, in-display fingerprint scanner, and 5G-connectivity for the Galaxy S10 5G variant. Thus, unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S10 series managed to attract more demand than the Galaxy S9, but in the grand scheme of things, maybe that was still not enough.

New Report Mentions the Galaxy S10 Outselling the Galaxy S9 Isn’t Impressive Because Expectations Were Much Higher

According to a new report from The Elec, around 37 million units of the Galaxy S10 were sold during the first six months of 2019, which is a 15 percent improvement over the sales figure attracted by the Galaxy S9 during the same time period. However, since market watchers were expecting a figure of 50 million, these stats aren’t necessarily impressive.

Presumably because of the declining smartphone market, the sales of the Galaxy S series have been affected significantly in recent years. For instance, from 2014 to 2016, which is the period during which the Galaxy S5 and Galaxy S7 were released, the company was able to hit the 40 million mark in the first six months. In 2017, with the release of the Galaxy S8, that number fell to 38 million units, before plunging to 32 million with the launch of Galaxy S9 in 2018.

The report cites the diversified Galaxy S10 lineup, which also contains the stripped-down Galaxy S10e and a 5G-ready model as the driving forces behind the increased shipments. The Galaxy S9 range, on the other hand, only consisted of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus models, with a minimal change over the Galaxy S8, so we can see why it didn’t garner as many shipments as it should have.

The upcoming Galaxy S20 series is expected to be a massive improvement over the Galaxy S10 range because of the rumored 120Hz display, improved in-display fingerprint reader, 108MP primary sensor, 5x optical zoom, and so much more. That being said, we can expect it to outsell the Galaxy S10, although it remains to be seen if the increment will be significant in the eyes of consumers, not to mention the potential premium they’ll have to pay to experience Samsung’s latest and greatest handsets.

