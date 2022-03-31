Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 Can Now Run One UI 4.1

It is safe to say that at the moment, Samsung is one of the most generous companies when you are talking about the latest updates. The company has released the One UI 4.1 updates on several phones like the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the rollout is currently happening on other phones, as well. However, you can actually go ahead and install the One UI 4.1 update on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9, as well, and considering how the device did not receive even Android 11, this is a great way to update your phone if you want to.

The Galaxy S9 and Note 9 Live to See Another Day Thanks to This New ROM

The ROM is developed by AlexisXDa who managed to port One UI 4.1-based Android 12 firmware to both the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9.

The ROM is called Noble ROM 2.1 and the One UI 4.1 port is compatible with both the Korean and global variants of the Galaxy S9 series. The new version brings a number of improvements over the original and bug fixes, as well. You can check out the new features below.

For those who are willing to flash the ROM on their device, you simply have to go ahead and unlock the bootloader of your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy Note 9 first and then install TWRP so you can flash the ROM. This is important to know that both the U.S. and Canadian variants are not supported by the ROM because of the Snapdragon chip and locked bootloaders.

If you are wondering about the issues, the only issue here is that there is no way to fix the iris scanner but the developer is actively working on fixing the other issues that are in the ROM. If you still, however, want to give it a try, you can do so by heading over here and checking out all the information you want.