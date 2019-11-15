Galaxy S10 One UI 2.0 Beta Closed in Korea; New Beta Update Rolling Out Globally

Just about a month ago, Samsung's Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta program went live in Korea. Korean Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e units have since then received a total of four updates. Today, Samsung announced the end of the beta program in their home country. New users can no longer sign up for the program (via Sammobile)

Whether it is because Samsung is nearly done testing the software or due to the beta slots being filled up remains to be seen. Usually, a device receives up to four beta software updates before a stable rollout commences. There is a likelihood that the Korean devices will receive one more update. Samsung could even surprise us by rolling out a stable release in the coming week or so. Only time will tell.

Galaxy Note 10’s One UI 2.0 Beta Program Now Available in the United States

Galaxy S10 gets fourth One UI 2.0 beta software in some markets

Just last week, participants of the One UI 2.0 beta for the Galaxy S 10 series received their third software update. It was mostly bug fixes and optimizations, as is the nature of beta software. Today, there's a fourth update rolling out in some markets such as Germany. The update bears software version G97**XXU3ZSK9 and weighs in at a little over 345 MB. Like its predecessor, this update also fixes a slew of bugs.

Some of the bugs that this update address includes a flickering screen, disappearing status bar while switching apps, improper screenshot capture, keyboard resizing problems, inability to create application shortcuts, disappearing AoD while charging and improved gesture navigation. Compared to the earlier iteration, the number of bugs has gone down significantly, signaling that Samsung is close to polishing the software. If you're a part of the beta program, you can download it on your Galaxy S10e/S10/S10+ by tapping the Download and install option in the Software update menu of the phone’s Settings app.

Products mentioned in this post Galaxy S10

USD 899 Galaxy S10e

USD 749.99 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.