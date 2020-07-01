Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 Plus Cases Leak

Galaxy Note 20 series should be going official next month at the Unpacked event Samsung is holding. However, that does not stop from more and more leaks popping up as we get closer. We recently reported a massive spec leak pertaining to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and today, we have just a picture showing a clear case for both the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20. But there's some interesting take away in that, as well.

Latest Case Leak Shows the Galaxy Note 20 WIll Have a Rounder Design as Opposed to the Boxier Design Synonymous with the Note Series

Now, normally, case leaks are pretty common and they do confirm a chunk of how the shape of the device is going to be. We did recently talk about the case design of the Galaxy Note 20 Plus, but what we have today pertains to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. This is coming as a courtesy of Ice Universe, who has been pretty spot on with the leaks. Let's have a look at it below.

Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+ are New Chips by Qualcomm for Next-Gen Smartwatches

Note20 Ultra vs. Note20 pic.twitter.com/nQjR7M5Y1b — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 1, 2020

Now, there are some interesting takeaways from a picture this simple. The case of the Galaxy Note 20 showcases a rounder design that is synonymous to the Galaxy S20 Plus; one could easily mistake these two devices with each other. Another interesting thing here is that the account mentions it that the case belongs to Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Note 20, but the picture indicates to the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus. So, we are still a bit on the fence about that.

Nothing much has been revealed about either of the devices aside from what we already know. That the devices may no longer display the autofocusing issues of the older Galaxy S20 units. With that said, whether or not these cases hold any weight to them is still to be seen but considering the tipster's history, it might be the case.