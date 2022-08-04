Menu
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Design and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Ali Salman
Aug 4, 2022

Samsung will announce its next generation of foldable smartphones on August 10. While the highlight of the event will be the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, the company will also see fit to announce a plethora of gadgets and accessories. One of the highly anticipated additions will be the new flagship wireless earphones. With that said, we now have more details on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's design and specifications. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Leaks in All Its Glory, Revealing The Design as Well as Specification

The leak was shared by WinFuture, sharing details on the design and specification of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. As you can see in the image above, the wearable is pictured in the Zenith Grey color and looks pretty similar to the original model. Apart from the matte finish of the earbuds, the specification of the earphones has also been shared online.

The Buds 2 Pro will feature 10mm drivers, with Bluetooth 5.3 and multiple microphones on each earbud for noise cancellation and voice pickup. The company will potentially introduce the new "Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation" which would allow the earbuds to offer enhanced control over blocking external noise.

Apart from ANC, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will also bring 360-degree audio for an enhanced listening experience. As for durability, the buds will come with an IPX7 rating similar to the original model. Battery life will be extended to 8 hours of playback on a single charge and 29 hours with the charging case. You will also be able to wirelessly charge the accessory as well as with USB-C

Lastly, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will go on sale starting August 26 in Zenith Grey, Zenith White and Bora Purple color options. If you are up for it. the earphones will be priced at $299 in the United States and €229 in Europe.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your thoughts on the subject in the comments section below.

