Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Buds 2 Pro Genshin Impact Editions Revealed by Samsung

If you have been keeping track of Samsung's collaboration when it comes to smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip series is the undisputed choice when you want collaboration. Mainly because of how affordable these phones have been for how good they look. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold series does not receive as many special editions, but this changes today as Samsung has decided to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Buds 2 Pro Genshin Impact editions.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Genshin Impact Editions Look Good but Could Have Been Better

Yes, two devices are going to carry some artwork from Genshin Impact, a game that has managed to make waves on almost all the platforms and is continuing its reign as one of the most popular games.

For those wondering, Samsung debuted the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Buds 2 Pro Genshin Impact Editions at the G-Star 2022 event in South Korea. Sadly, there is no word on how much money you are expected to spend on these, and we cannot even talk about how the availability will look, but it is safe to say that the offerings look cool.

You can look at the images below:

2 of 9

Now, all of this looks really good, but unfortunately, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 does not get as much love as you might think in terms of customization because the images reveal that you are just looking at cases and accessories. Sure, the phone will have a Ganyu-themed wallpaper along with special edition boxes with more accessories, but overall, the phone is the same without any cool artwork, which can be underwhelming for most people.

Genshin Impact is easily one of the most popular games out there, and Samsung's collaboration is definitely nice to see, and we will be waiting for more collaboration in the coming months or maybe in the coming year.

Let us know what you think about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Genshin Impact Editions.