Galaxy A73 Could Be the First A Series Phone to Have a 108-Megapixel Camera

Samsung first brought their 108-megapixel camera to the Galaxy S20 Ultra last year. Since then, it has become commonplace in Ultra flagships, with the Galaxy S21 Ultra being the last flagship to support that. However, it now seems like Samsung is planning on bringing the same camera for cheaper smartphones, and the first phone to get the camera is going to be the Galaxy A73.

According to The Elec, Samsung will bring the 108-megapixel camera to 2022's A73 smartphone. The news outlet did not cite the source but claims that the source has a good track record with Samsung-related leaks.

The Galaxy A73 Could Be a Camera Powerhouse Based on the Latest Tip

With that said, the source also claims that the camera will feature optical image stabilization (OIS), which does line up with an earlier report that claimed the same.

At the moment, there is no word on the exact model of the camera sensor that we will see on the Galaxy A73. This means that we are not sure if this is the same sensor that we get access to in the Ultra phones from Samsung. Nevertheless, it still upgrades and puts the Galaxy A series closer to the medium-range flagship status.

As far as how viable a 108-megapixel sensor is going to be. Well, you get better shots in broad daylight in terms of details. However, it does come at the expense of larger files. These sensors also have smaller photosites than the higher-end cameras. However, Samsung has used four-in-one and nine-in-one pixel binning to allow the cameras to take better lowlight shots. Another downside is the longer processing time; every photo that goes through post-processing takes longer; whether you are letting the phone's software process the photo or doing it yourself using Adobe Lightroom or Photoshop, you are going to experience longer load times, which might not be good enough for the Galaxy A73, given it will have a mid-range chip, as well.

The Galaxy A73 is scheduled for next year, and leaks about the device should start coming up in the coming months. We will keep you posted as we hear more about the device.