Menu
Company

Futuristic RPG Mato Anomalies Launches Next Year on PC and Consoles

Francesco De Meo
Jul 14, 2022
Mato Anomalies

A brand new futuristic RPG called Mato Anomalies has been announced today for PC and consoles with a 2023 worldwide release date.

Developed by Arrowiz and published by Prime Matter, the upcoming role-playing game will see players take on the role of detective Doe as he investigates the secrets behind the invasion of the sprawling metropolis of Mato by supernatural creatures.

Related StoryUle Lopez
Gungrave G.O.R.E. Releases This Fall on PC and Consoles

While investigations will be a big part of Mato Anomalies, the game won't just be a simple investigation RPG, as players will have to fight enemies in intense turn-based battles, explore dungeons, and much more.

You can find the Mato Anomalies announcement trailer, first screenshots and a list of its key features below.

203
10001
screenshots_4
screenshots_5
screenshots_10
screenshots_15
screenshots_22
screenshots_34
2 of 9

Key Features

  • Anomalies – Find clues throughout Mato by talking to NPCs, taking on missions and visiting shops to pinpoint Rifts, portals to the demonic creatures attacking the city. Enter at your peril and defeat them in battle and collect abundant rewards.
  • Dual Worlds – Traverse across Mato, a neo-futuristic version of Old Shanghai. Beneath its surface lies another world. Discover Rifts which act as portals into a place beyond space and time, filled with powerful enemies.
  • Corrupt or Corrupted – Insidious factions are somehow involved in the dark fate befalling Mato. Can our heroes find out what’s going on? Or will they themselves fall victim to despair and corruption?
  • Band of Misfits – The enemy of your enemy is your friend. Difficult circumstances make for unlikely friendships. Find new allies during your investigations and gain their trust through conversation and shared experiences.
  • Smart Combat – Mato Anomalies provides a unique and challenging battle experience highlighted by shared health across all team members, gear matrix and dual-talent system. A unique combat strategy will be needed if you want to succeed!

Mato Anomalies launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch sometime next year.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order