Future AirPods Models Could Detect if Users Are Wearing the Earbuds Properly

Where technology has allowed the transition of bulky headphones to miniature earbuds, there’s always something that a company like Apple would be looking to improve. For example, with the AirPods Pro, the company introduced silicone replaceable eartips, something that wasn’t present in the first and second-generation AirPods.

This ensures that these wireless earphones will form a tight fit in your ear, balancing pressure levels that allow you to experience the best audio quality possible. However, whether or not you might care, Apple has also figured out a way for these AirPods to detect if they’ve been positioned in your ear correctly.

Ultrasonic Proximity Sensors in Future AirPods Will Detect if These Are Fitted in Your Ear Properly

A new patent involving the use of new sensors might be incorporated in future AirPods that can determine how these are positioned in your ear. If worn incorrectly, a notification might be sent to your iPhone or iPad that further instructs you to change the position of the AirPods to experience the best audio quality. However, one reason why users may not have placed AirPods in their ear correctly is that they intended to listen from a different source, say from the iPhone’s speaker, for example.

In that case, Apple is figuring out a way to shut off the audio to AirPods. Unfortunately, this new feature won’t debut on the AirPods 3, which are rumored to arrive in March. We also don’t believe that the AirPods Pro 2, which are expected in H2, 2021 will support them, so we’ll have to wait patiently for future iterations. While Apple could be rigorously testing the feature at this moment, if it interferes with the normal functioning of the wearer’s listening routing, the company may scrap it entirely.

Of course, you have to keep in mind that this is still a patent and even though Apple has successfully filed it, it’s possible it doesn’t arrive at any stage. As always, we’ll keep our readers informed about this in the future, so stay tuned.

