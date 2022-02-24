FSP Group Intros Hydro GT PRO Power Supplies: 80 Plus Gold Designs In 850W & 1000W Flavors

FSP has introduced its latest Hydro GT PRO Power Supplies that feature an 80 Plus Gold rating and up to 1000W PSU designs.

FSP Hydro GT PRO Power Supplies Announced: 80 Plus Gold Design, Up To 1000W

Press Release:

FSP Group, a globally leading manufacturer of high-performance power supplies, today announces the brand-new HYDRO GT PRO Series power supplies.

Unleash maximum performance out of your pc with the new HYDRO GT PRO series power supplies from FSP. 80 plus® gold certified, the new HYDRO GT PRO series comes in two variants of 850W and 1000W units allowing users to decide the perfect fit for their system.













Engineered focusing on gaming and casual use, these new power supplies bring bleeding-edge technology from FSP to your desktop. With power-hungry hardware on the rise, the new FSP HYDRO GT PRO series power supplies address the high-power efficiency needs with unbelievable stability, increasing product durability and extracting maximum performance from all system components.

Open the doorway to enter the metaverse with confidence, accelerate the development and application of VR/AR software with FSP HYDRO GT PRO series power supplies, by providing a stable and efficient electrical supply on demand to high-speed computing hardware.

With features like a +12V single rail design showcasing the next-level engineering prowess of FSP Group, the HYDRO GT PRO series power supplies focus on performing well with power-intensive high-end graphics cards in the market. Delivering stable power helps to protect the unit from any overloading condition. In addition, two sets of 4+4 pin ESP12V connectors available in the HYDRO GT PRO series power supplies are ideal for power-hungry motherboards.

The new HYDRO GT PRO series power supplies enable high-speed gaming without any strain to the delicate components of the system and let players seamlessly enter metaverse AR/VR experiences and opening the capability for players to indulge in breath-taking AAA games without a restrain.

Featuring Japanese 450V, 105°C Japanese bulk capacitors, and DC to DC module design, the HYDRO GT PRO series power supplies are built to provide superior reliability under high-load operating environments. Furthermore, superior LLC Topology technology from FSP optimizes the power conversion efficiency and reduces noise and EMI generation.

Manufactured by FSP's designers in a stylish black frame, the HYDRO GT PRO series power supplies also focus on user convenience featuring a semi-modular design with black flat cables that enable the users to control the cable clutter. The 120mm FDB fan used to cool the unit is a great addition, which provides a silent low-noise work environment. Under 30% load, the HYDRO GT PRO power supplies produce zero noise. Switch on the eco semi-fanless fan switch Enjoy a 0 dBA work environment and additionally get the benefit of a long lifespan from a 120mm fluid dynamic bearing fan.

Overall, the new HYDRO GT PRO 850W and 1000W power supplies are the gold standards for mid to high-end gaming power supplies in the market. Made with a complete hardware protection feature set (OCP/OVP/OPP/SCP/OTP) that protects your system from any electrical mishap, FSP's new HYDRO GT PRO series power supplies provide users with a stress-free work environment.

Availability