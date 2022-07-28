Menu
FSP Hydro PTM X PRO Power Supplies Come In Compact & Up To 1000W Designs

Jason R. Wilson
Jul 28, 2022
Image source: FSP Group.

FSP Group reveals the new line of HYDRO PTM X PRO power supplies for ATX systems, offering a compact design with up to 1000W ratings.

FSP Group launches the new HYDRO PTM X PRO series power supplies, compact & up to 1000W

FSP's new HYDRO PTM X PRO power supplies bring exceptional versatility with the next-gen design built into a rich 130mm case. The new PSU is compatible with any mid-tower ATX PC case. The new HYDRO PTM X PRO PSU's unique minimal footprint surpasses the performance of a typical PSU with an excellent power density reaching a standard 190mm PSU. The units come painted with an industrial-grade conformal coating, protecting the PSU from intense conditions, such as dust, stain, and humid work surroundings.

80 Plus® Platinum-certified, the latest HYDRO PTM X PRO series power supplies are entirely modular, offering up to 1000 W with lower noise and high efficiency across all interconnected parts. Carrying FSP's game-changing Eco semi-fanless fan control switch, these new PSUs are the superior choice for a noise-free system unit for consumers.

"EXPERIENCE SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE IN A COMPACT PACKAGE."

Available in 850W and 1000W units, the HYDRO PTM X PRO power supplies are appropriate for gamers and content creators who request superior performance and exceptional durability.

unnamed-14-5
unnamed-15-3
2 of 9

The new FSP PSUs are built to perform under high-demand workloads. The HYDRO PTM X PRO power supplies utilize Japanese capacitors, including bulk capacitors developed to resist up to 450 V and 105° C and bypass capacitor leakage. Additionally, 3.3 V & 5V DC-DC module design improves the dependability and allows high component compatibility with low ripple noise that reduces interference of system components, prolonging hardware lifespan.

Showcasing FSP's superior engineering capability, these new power supplies carry cutting-edge technologies like the LLC half-bridge topology that allows zero voltage switching of the main switches, lowering switching losses and boosting system efficiency drastically.

A single +12 V rail power output design enables efficient power delivery to current GPUs guaranteeing excellent performance and stability.

FSP's new HYDRO PTM X PRO power supplies are the best choice for gamers and content creators looking to build high-performance systems in a compact mid-tower case. They deliver outstanding performance, unrivaled stability, and lifelong durability.

Product Information

News Source: FSP Group

