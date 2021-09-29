Fresh Windows 11 RS_PRERELEASE Build Drops for Insiders (Comes with Build Expiration Reminder)

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build for Windows Insiders signed up with the Dev Channel. Today’s Build 22468 brings a number of improvements and bug fixes to those testing the post-release builds of Windows 11.

The company has pushed another reminder with this release, notifying Dev Channel Insiders that they are now testing future builds of Windows 11 from the active development branch (RS_PRERELEASE). "This means the builds released to the Dev Channel no longer match the Windows 11 experience that will be released to customers on October 5th," the Windows development team wrote.

Microsoft Fixes Unresponsive Apps Bug Introduced by Windows 10 Update KB5005101

These builds are from the earliest stage in a new development cycle with the latest work-in-progress code from our engineers. These aren’t always stable builds, and sometimes you will see issues that block key activities or require workarounds while flighting in the Dev Channel. It is important to make sure you read the known issues listed in our blog posts as we document many of these issues with each flight.

As usual, features being tested through these active development builds don't always end up in the public releases and are no longer tied to a specific version of the operating system.

Another important notification coming with today's release is the expiry date. Microsoft has said that all Dev Channel builds starting with today's 22468 will have the build expiration set to 15/9/2022. "Previous Dev Channel builds from the RS_PRERELEASE branch will expire on 10/31/2021," the company said, adding that you should update to Build 22468 ASAP to avoid hitting this expiration.

Changes and Improvements: Windows 11 Build 22468

When you click a VPN connection in VPN Settings, you can now see some stats about the connection.

Added an option to turn off showing recent searches when hovering over the Search icon in the Taskbar. The option is under Taskbar behaviors in Taskbar Settings.

Fixes: Windows 11 RS_PRERELEASE Build 22468

[Taskbar] Mitigated a rare explorer.exe initialization hang related to loading the network icon. [Search] Improved reliability of showing the flyout when hovering over the Search icon in the Taskbar.

If you navigate to the Search icon in the Taskbar using the keyboard, navigating away will now dismiss the recent searches flyout.

The options when right clicking recent files displayed when searching for certain apps like Word should work now when you select them. [File Explorer] If you right click files in OneDrive locations in File Explorer, the context menu will no longer unexpectedly dismiss when you hover over entries that open sub-menus, like “Open with.”

Double clicking a network folder to open it will no longer unexpectedly try to pin it to Quick Access instead of opening it. [Input] Addressed an underlying font issue that was making the right hand of the shruggie kaomoji ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ not display in the correct position, as well as apostrophes in certain cases. [Settings] Your preferred microphone input format setting (as configured in Sound Settings) should persist upgrade now.

Addressed an issue where certain drives were unexpectedly not displaying in Defragment and Optimize Drives. [Other] We’ve resolved the issue preventing MDM enrolled PCs from successfully updating to the previous build. These devices are now unblocked from updating to the latest build.

Fixed an issue that could cause unexpected flickering in certain apps such as Microsoft Edge when using multiple monitors with different refresh rates.

Mitigated a display related issue that was causing some Insiders to experience an increase in bug checks in recent flights.

Did some work to address an issue where the Windows Update icon in the Taskbar might display but suddenly disappear when you hovered over it.

Addressed a rare issue with certain devices after sleep where Wi-Fi would get stuck in an off state and trying to toggle it back on wouldn’t work.

Mitigated an issue for certain devices that could cause the system to freeze in some scenarios. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the active development branch may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11 after general availability on October 5th.

Known issues: Build 22468

[General] Users updating from Builds 22000.xxx, or earlier, to newer Dev Channel builds using the latest Dev Channel ISO, may receive the following warning message: The build you are trying to install is Flight Signed. To continue installing, enable flight signing. If you receive this message, press the Enable button, reboot the PC, and retry the update. Some users may experience their screen and sleep timeouts being reduced. We’re investigating the potential impact that shorter screen and sleep timeouts could have on energy consumption. [Start] In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it. [Taskbar] The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.

We’re investigating reports that Notification Center will get in a state in recent builds where it doesn’t launch. If you are impacted by this, restarting explorer.exe may resolve the issue for you. [Search] After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again.

Search panel might appear as black and not display any content below the search box. [Widgets] The widgets board may appear empty. To work around the issue, you can sign out and then sign back in again.

Widgets may be displayed in the wrong size on external monitors. If you encounter this, you can launch the widgets via touch or WIN + W shortcut on your actual PC display first and then launch on your secondary monitors.

For more details of Windows 11 RS_PRERELEASE Build 22468, head over to the official blog post.