Windows 11 Moves to the Release Preview Channel! Last Step Before Public Release

Microsoft is now offering its upcoming Windows 11 to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel. Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.194 is being offered as an optional update for eligible PCs in the Release Preview Channel. The Windows maker has also made the ISOs for Build 22000.194 available for Insiders.

The next generation of Windows 11 will be offered to the public starting October 5; the company is also starting to ease some restrictions for unsupported devices, even though it's happening with a big trade-off.

Release notes for Windows 11 Preview Build 22000.194

App updates We are beginning to rollout updates for several apps that come included as part of Windows 11 to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. Today’s rollout includes the following app updates: Snipping Tool, Calculator, and Clock with Focus Sessions! Check for updates in the Store and try these apps out and let us know what you think!

Windows 11 Build 22000.194: Fixes

Addressed an issue where if you enable then disable a contrast theme, it would lead to artifacts in title bars, in some cases making the minimize/maximize/close buttons hard to see and use.

Fixed a crash with certain connected devices that could result in not being able to use Bluetooth.

Mitigated an issue that was resulting in subtitles not appearing when expected in certain apps, particularly Japanese language subtitles.

Fixed an issue that was causing certain PCs to bugcheck during modern standby.

Mitigated an issue when typing with certain 3rd party IMEs into the search box in Settings that could result in the candidate window being rendered elsewhere on-screen (not attached to the search box) and/or characters inserted into the search box not displaying.

We fixed an issue that causes PowerShell to create an infinite number of child directories. This issue occurs when you use the PowerShell Move-Item command to move a directory to one of its children. As a result, the volume fills up and the system stops responding.

command to move a directory to one of its children. As a result, the volume fills up and the system stops responding. This build includes a change that aligns the enforcement of the Windows 11 system requirements on Virtual Machines (VMs) to be the same as it is for physical PCs. Previously created VMs running Insider Preview builds may not update to the latest preview builds. In Hyper-V, VMs need to be created as a Generation 2 VM. For more details on the Windows 11 system requirements – see this blog post here.

For more details, check out our earlier coverage of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.194 that was delivered to Beta Channel earlier in the month.