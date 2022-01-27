Fresh Dev Channel Windows 11 Build Drops

Microsoft has today released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22543 for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. This build brings a number of improvements, including a few updated visuals for some UI areas and several bug fixes.

More Natural Narrator Voices

We’re introducing more natural voices for Narrator. More natural voices enable Narrator users to enjoy scenarios like browsing the web, reading, and authoring mail, and more. Natural Narrator voices use modern, on-device text to speech and once downloaded are supported without an internet connection. Natural Narrator voices are available in English-U.S.

Get Started

Narrator will announce that more natural voices, “Jenny” and “Aria”, are available when it first launches.

Select “Install now” on the announcement window to go to Narrator Settings to add the new voices. From there you can select “Add” button under the “Add natural voices” section. The dialog allows you to select either the “Jenny” or “Aria” voice. Both voices can be installed but must be installed separately. You can click “Preview” to hear a preview of the voice and you can select “Install” to start the download of the selected voice.

“Select a natural voice to install” dialog displays a list of natural voices preview, install, and cancel buttons.

New Narrator Keyboard Commands

In addition, we have made it easier for Narrator users to switch between voices to better support common tasks like reading and navigating.

Newly added Narrator keyboard commands include:

Narrator + Alt + the Minus key – Move to the previous voice in Narrator’s voice settings combo box.

Narrator + Alt + the Plus key – Move to the next voice in Narrator’s voice settings combo box.

Updated keyboard commands include:

Narrator + Alt + the Left Bracket key – Move to the previous punctuation reading mode.

Narrator + Alt + the Right Bracket key – Move to the next punctuation reading mode.

We look forward to you trying out our new natural voices and would love to hear your feedback and suggestions in Feedback Hub (Win + F) under Accessibility > Narrator.