Download Windows 11 ISO Files for the Latest Build 22533

Microsoft continues to work on the first feature update of Windows 11 scheduled to be finalized this summer. The company has today released ISO files for the fresh off the press Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22533. This new build brings an updated flyout design for hardware indicators and several other improvements and fixes.

Since Windows 11 Build 22533 is only available for Insiders in the Dev Channel at the moment, the ISOs are also only accessible for Windows Insiders signed up with Dev Channel through the Downloads page.

Windows 11 Preview Build 22533 Is Out with New Flyout Design for Hardware Indicators

Hey #WindowsInsiders - We have a fresh build (ISOs too) in the Dev Channel today - 22533! Check out all the details in the blog https://t.co/AJpP0qJzAk ^AL#Windows11#AreYouFlightingYet pic.twitter.com/kdG8KmIsXO — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) January 12, 2022

Download Windows 11 ISO files for Build 22533

ISO files are now available for Windows 11 Build 22533 for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel who are getting new builds from the active development branch (RS_PRERELEASE).

To download Windows 11 ISOs, you will need to follow these steps to get yourself enrolled in the Windows Insider Program. [Windows Insiders can directly download Windows 11 ISO files]

Sign up for the Windows Insider Program (click here).

Make sure your machine meets the updated Windows 11 system requirements.

Click here to download the ISO files.

Microsoft plans to deliver one major feature update to Windows 11 every year. The first Windows 11 feature update is expected to be released to the public in H2 of this year.