Microsoft Has Dropped New Windows 11 Build 22538 with a Super Long List of Fixes

We first introduced voice access in Build 22518. Voice access is a new experience to control your PC with just voice. With today’s build, we have some updates for voice access for Windows Insiders to try out.

Using touch keyboard with voice access



You can use the touch keyboard with voice access to:

Spell words e.g., names and email addresses.

Enter numbers e.g., phone numbers and addresses.

Enter punctuation marks and symbols.

Enter emojis.

To do this Say this Open touch keyboard “Show keyboard” Hide touch keyboard “Hide keyboard” Click a key on touch keyboard “Click [number]”, “[number]” e.g., “Click 2, “2”

You can only use the following voice access commands while using the touch keyboard: