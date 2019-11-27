PS Plus Free Games for December are Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross

Sony has revealed the free PS Plus games subscribers will have a chance to tackle in December. Following a hard-as-nails November headlined by Nioh and Outlast II, Sony is serving up the acclaimed Titanfall 2 and mud-caked racing game Monster Energy Supercross in December. Check out a brief trailer for the new additions, below.

Here’s Sony’s full rundown of December's free PS Plus games:

Titanfall 2

In Titanfall 2, an intense first-person-shooter from Respawn Entertainment, you’ll experience high-speed mobility as a nimble Pilot who can quickly maneuver the battlefield both in distance and verticality. But when the scale of battle shifts, you’ll be able to call in a hulking Titan war machine for you to pilot to turn the tide of battle. Featuring a critically-acclaimed single player campaign, players will take on the mantle of rifleman-turned-Pilot Jack Cooper, who finds themselves trapped behind enemy lines with BT-7274, his new Titan partner. The skills you earn in single player also carry over to Titanfall 2’s explosive multiplayer modes where mayhem rules supreme for anyone looking to take the fight online.

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame contains official bikes, tracks and riders, of the Supercross Championship. You’re also able to customize bikes & riders with numerous brands and items to design your ideal rider and face players around the world. The Track Editor lets you make and share your own custom creations with other players. Start with a stadium of choice, then craft away and share it with the community.