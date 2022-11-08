Menu
iPhone Assembling Giant Foxconn Offering a Measly One-Time Bonus of $69 for Workers to Return and Stabilize Production

Omar Sohail
Nov 8, 2022, 01:37 AM EST
COVID-19 restrictions forced Foxconn’s assembling facility to temporarily halt production, which has affected iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments. In addition, factory workers were earlier reported to have left due to horrid working conditions, which did not resolve matters in the slightest. In a bid to resume production and likely meet Apple’s revised iPhone 14 shipments target for 2022, the chief assembling partner is offering a one-time bonus of $69, plus a salary hike. Unfortunately, the proposed offer may not sit well with workers.

Foxconn Also Reportedly Offering a 20 Percent Salary Hike, but It May Not Be Enough to Entice Workers

In addition to the one-time $69 bonus for returning workers, Foxconn is said to increase the salary by 20 percent to $4.20 an hour. Twitter user litquidity shared the image below, showing the updated rates, and as you can guess, the responses on the thread were as you would expect, with individuals posting sarcastic or angered remarks concerning the low pay that a giant Apple supplier like Foxconn is offering.

Earlier, the assembler was said to have quadrupled bonuses for workers in an attempt to keep sufficient staff at its facility to maintain a healthy supply of iPhone shipments. However, there have been reports from anonymous sources that COVID-19 restrictions impacted production and the working conditions of the people stationed there. One unnamed individual said that there were food and water shortages, which caused a sense of anxiety amongst workers.

These series of setbacks have forced Apple to re-evaluate China as a primary base of assembling operations and the company has slowly been shifting production out of the region to places like India and Vietnam. Unfortunately, it will take a while before these two countries can meet the production capacity of China, meaning Apple will continue to remain dependent on Foxconn’s Zhengzhou facility for a bit longer.

For the time being, Foxconn can employ a different strategy, such as increasing workers’ hourly pay and perhaps offering a more attractive one-time bonus.

News Source: Litquidity

