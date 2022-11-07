Menu
Omar Sohail
Nov 6, 2022, 08:09 PM EST
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to See Reduced Shipments, but Not Due to Waning Demand

Apple has provided an update on its iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Though consumer demand appears to be high, the company has been experiencing a difficult time with supply, and from here on, things are only expected to get worse, according to the latest statement.

Apple Has Not Issued a Statement if It Still Intends to Maintain Its Original Shipment Goal of 90 Million Units for 2022

On its newsroom page, Apple says COVID-19, and not lower demand, is the reason why it expects to see lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments. The firm has not said if this setback will affect the overall shipments goal for 2022, which was previously said to be 90 million.

“COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain.

We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.

We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker.”

Such restrictions mean that there will be longer wait times for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Customers who will upgrade this time can see up to 3-4 weeks delay. As if things were not bad enough, due to lower demand, Apple has been forced to cut iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus production, but it routinely informed suppliers to replace its manufacturing lines and continue churning out more ‘Pro’ models since customers have been coveting these due to their changed design and list of upgrades.

The Holiday Season is when Apple expects a massive influx of revenue, particularly from its iPhone range, and unfortunately, the latest restrictions placed by the Chinese government means that the company’s next quarter might suffer.

News Source: Apple

