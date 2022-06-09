Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels Expansion Leaked by Steam

Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels will be the first expansion coming to Playground Games' open world racing title. The news was leaked a few hours ago by Steam, with Valve's digital store showing Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels in the premium add-ons bundle.

The image has since been removed, but you can still find it on Steam's CDN (just like when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was leaked to be coming to Steam ahead of yesterday's official confirmation).

The Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels won't be the first crossover between the two franchises. Forza Horizon 3 also got a Hot Wheels expansion a little over five years ago, while Forza Motorsport 7 and Forza Horizon 4 later received a collection of classic Hot Wheels rides. Milestone (MotoGP, Ride) also released a standalone Hot Wheels Unleashed game, which has since topped one million sales across the various platforms.

For its part, Forza Horizon 5 set several new franchise sales records. The NPD Group noted that the latest installment in the open world racing series sold more than any of the previous entries made by Playground Games in its launch month. Earlier this week, game sales analyst Benji revealed that Forza Horizon 5 might have passed 20 million players according to the in-game leaderboard. This would make it over twice as fast as the previous franchise entry, which only hit 10 million players after a longer period (eight months versus seven following the respective launches).

According to the in-game leaderboard Forza Horizon 5 has passed 20+ Million Players It continues to outperform Forza Horizon 4 SIGNIFICANTLY Comparison over similar time

• Forza Horizon 4 hit 10 Million Players in 8 months

• Forza Horizon 5 hit 20+ Million Players in 7 months pic.twitter.com/ZzRihvrDO7 — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) June 6, 2022

The Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels expansion will undoubtedly be featured at Microsoft's Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, which airs on Sunday, June 12th starting at 10 AM Pacific Time. We'll keep you abreast of all of the announcements, so stay tuned on Wccftech.