Forza Horizon 5 Looks Glorious In 8K Resolution With Full Open-World Ray Tracing; New Comparison Video Highlights Xbox Cloud Version’s Quality
Forza Horizon 5's ray tracing features are limited to the Forza Vista mode, but a simple Cheat Engine tweak can enable these features in other gameplay situations.
A few hours ago, German modder Digital Dreams released a video showcasing the game running with ray tracing in the open-world gameplay, and, needless to say, it looks incredible.
Digital Foundry also touched upon this Forza Horizon 5 mod in a recent video, which you can watch in full below.
While this Forza Horizon 5 looks best on high-end PCs and Xbox Series X, the game developed by Playground looks great on Xbox One, Xbox One X, and Xbox Series S. Those with a base Xbox One, however, would do well in playing the game via Xbox Cloud Gaming, as highlighted by a new comparison video shared by ElAnalistaDeBits.
- XCloud uses the same version as Xbox Series S. This is an improvement in many settings with respect to Xbox One.
- XCloud also offers quality and performance modes. In this case, I would recommend performance mode.
- Both display modes offer a maximum resolution of 1080p due to the current limitations of XCloud (although the sense of sharpness is closer to 900p).
- I have been able to notice some more input lag in quality mode.
- Loading times are slightly slower on XCloud compared to Series S, but very fast compared to Xbox One.
- If you have a good connection and an Xbox One, you should play the XCloud version.
Forza Horizon 5 is now available on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out Chris' review.
Forza Horizon 5 is yet another step up for the series and arguably the best racing game ever made. Offering a host of content across a fantastic representation of Mexico, its varied terrain and scenery, there's so much to explore and race. A massive roster of cars will perform all of these, each feeling different from the others, with a variety of upgrade and tuning options almost matching those of simulation titles. While there are a few minor niggles here and there, they are nearly so small as to be hardly worth mentioning. All in all, it's impossible not to recommend this for anybody, regardless of them being a fan of racing games or not, as this is that good.
