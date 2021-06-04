Fortnite PC Gets Improved Graphics Effects with Chapter 2 Season 7
Epic Games has revealed that Fortnite PC is getting a visual upgrade with Chapter 2 Season 7 (version 17.00). More specifically, players using the Epic and High settings preset will notice the following improvements:
Improved Storm and cloud effects
Enhanced simulations for smoke and liquid (cooler-looking explosions, fire, and Slurp effects)
Improved post processing features for bloom and lens flares
Improved shadow quality
Due to these changes, the Epic preset will also require higher recommended specifications, while the High preset will become the equivalent of the old Epic preset.
Epic Quality Presets specifications
- Nvidia GTX 1080, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, or equivalent GPU
- 4 GB VRAM or higher
- Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700x, or equivalent
- 16 GB RAM or higher
- NVMe Solid State Drive
- Windows 10 64-bit
The recommended specifications of Fortnite PC changed a bit, too, with regards to the GPU and OS.
Unrelated to the new visual changes, the Recommended GPU will become Nvidia GTX 960, AMD R9 280, or equivalent DX11 GPU when v17.00 releases. Also, we’re changing the official Recommended OS to Windows 10 64-bit, but please note that players on Windows 7 64-bit and Windows 8 64-bit can still run Fortnite at optimal performance.
Recommended specifications
- Nvidia GTX 960, AMD R9 280, or equivalent DX11 GPU
- 2 GB VRAM
- Core i5-7300U 3.5 GHz
- 8 GB RAM
- Windows 10 64-bit
The minimum specifications, on the other hand, aren't going to change and will remain the following:
Minimum specifications
- Intel HD 4000 on PC; Intel Iris Pro 5200
- Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz
- 4 GB RAM
- Windows 7/8/10 64-bit
Chapter 2 Season 7, or version 17.00, launches next week.
