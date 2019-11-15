Fortnite Gets Star Wars Crossover Event; Buying Jedi: Fallen Order on EGS Gives You a Stormtrooper Skin

Stormtroopers have landed in Fortnite as part of a Star Wars crossover event which began yesterday when Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order released globally. The Stormtrooper skin can be purchased until November 17 at 7 PM ET via the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks, but there is another way - if you're going to buy Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on the Epic Games Store before November 30, the skin will be given to you for free. Read the full FAQ on the offer below.

What is the Fortnite Imperial Stormtrooper?

It is an in-game outfit that you can use in Fortnite.

How can I get the Fortnite Imperial Stormtrooper?

Any purchase of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for PC on the Epic Games Store through midnight EST, November 30, 2020 will grant you the Imperial Stormtrooper in Fortnite. The Imperial Stormtrooper will also be available for purchase from time to time inside the Fortnite in-game shop.

How do I get access to the Imperial Stormtrooper?

Once you have purchased Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on the Epic Games Store during the promotion period, log in to Fortnite with the same Epic Games account, and you will have the Imperial Stormtrooper added to your Fortnite locker.

If I purchase Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on the Epic Games Store, will the Imperial Stormtrooper content also appear in my Fortnite locker on other platforms like Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, iOS, and Android?

https://epicgames.helpshift.com/a/epic-accounts/?s=epic-accounts&f=how-do-i-connect-link-my-console-account-to-my-epic-games-account&p=all Yes, if you are signed in with your Epic Games account or have linked your console account to your Epic Games account, you will have access to the content on all platforms. Learn more about how to link your account at:

What happens if I already purchased the Imperial Stormtrooper in the Fortnite in-game shop and I then purchase Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order through the Epic Games Store?

You will receive a grant inside Fortnite of 1500 Vbucks instead of the Imperial Stormtrooper.

Do I get to keep the Imperial Stormtrooper Outfit in Fortnite if I refund my purchase of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on the Epic Games store?

No, if you refund your purchase of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on the Epic Games store, you will lose your Imperial Stormtrooper Outfit in Fortnite or other benefit you may have received in connection with this promotion.