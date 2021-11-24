Fortnite Chapter 3 Kicks Off Next Month Following “The End” Event

Epic Games has announced they’re finally turning the page to a new chapter with the one-time-only Fortnite “The End” event next month. Fortnite Chapter 2 kicked off way back in the fall of 2019, and while Epic has delivered a steady drumbeat of updates, tweaks, and new content since then, fans have been getting increasingly antsy for a full refresh and (hopefully) new map.

Well, The End event will finally wrap up Fortnite Chapter 2 with a climatic showdown with the Cube Queen. The game will then launch into Chapter 3, which Epic isn’t providing any details on yet, but again, the expectation is that we’re getting a new map. You can check out a quick trailer and some additional details regarding The End event, below.

“The End” marks the finale of Fortnite Chapter 2. This climatic event will see players take on The Cube Queen in one last stand for the fate of the Island. Squad up with your friends and players around the world to take on the Sideways corruption. The End supports large parties of up to 16 players queued together, so bring the whole squad along. Be sure to log in early — The End playlist will be available in Fortnite 30 minutes prior to the start time for players to jump in. The End is a one-time only, in-game event. Content creators and players looking to relive the final moments of Fortnite Chapter 2 should take steps to record and archive their experience as replays will not be available. Players will be unable to edit their settings once The End begins, so please adjust any visual options to your preferred viewing experience before joining. Because the Season will end a day early, all players who log in before the end of the Season will receive a 225,000 XP reward. To immortalize The End, players who fight back The Cube Queen will unlock a special Loading Screen and Wrap!

Fortnite is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch, and mobile platforms. The End event kicks off on December 4 at 1pm PT.