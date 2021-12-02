Fortnite Chapter 3 Leaked Ad Seemingly Confirms New Map, The Rock Teases His Involvement

Fortnite Chapter 3 finally kicks off this week, but what will it entail? Epic has revealed some info about “The End” event that will wrap up Chapter 2, but hasn’t been particularly forthcoming about Chapter 3. The assumption is we’ll be getting a new map, but that hasn’t been confirmed… until now perhaps.

A Tik Tok ad for Fortnite Chapter 3 got uploaded early, and it sure seems to indicate we’re getting a new map, or at least a very major overhaul to the current one. The ad shows Agent Jones being sucked underwater somehow, and when he emerges he’s greeted by a sky filled with alien-looking spacecraft and the Fortnite island seemingly flipping over like a proverbial pancake. So, are we getting a all-new map? Or perhaps an altered mirror-image of the current map? We’ll just have to wait and see I suppose. You can check out the Fortnite Chapter 3 ad for yourself, below.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Kicks Off Next Month Following “The End” Event

In other Fortnite news, it seems the one-and-only Rock may be teasing his involvement in the game. The following tweet may seem to be just a standard energy drink endorsement, but the tweet is packed with possible references to Fortnite -- zero point, higher ground, foundation – and what’s with that helmet in The Rock’s fridge there?

Late night grind, POWERED BY @zoaenergy💥⚡️

ZOA delivers healthy energy when you get to that ZERO POINT so you’re always taking the HIGHER GROUND.

Because drinking ZOA, will always give you the strongest FOUNDATION in the UNIVERSE!

Sip your ZO, now LFG!!!! #ifyouknowyouknow 🦾 pic.twitter.com/admN7U9QKt — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 2, 2021

For those not up on their Fortnite lore, fans have long speculated The Rock will be playing The Foundation, the leader of a group of futuristic comic-book-style characters that have been teased multiple times over the seasons. The guy certainly has a Rock-like physique.

Fortnite is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch, and mobile platforms. The End event kicks off on December 4 at 1pm PT, with Chapter 3 kicking off right after.