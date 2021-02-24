Foldable iPhone With Stylus Support Might Bring About the End of the iPad mini

Tablet makers have stopped producing smaller display products in an effort to focus on larger devices with an emphasis on smaller bezels. For some reason, Apple continues to keep the iPad mini line alive, but if a new rumor is to be believed, it won’t have a reason to. That’s because when the company’s foldable iPhone finally materializes with a taller display, it won’t have an incentive to produce a smaller screen tablet.

Foldable iPhone Rumored to Arrive With 7-inch Screen, Negating the Need for an iPad mini

A rumor from Chinese media outlet MyDrivers claims that Apple won’t have a reason to produce an iPad mini after the arrival of the foldable iPhone. According to a previous report, this new iPhone will sport a clamshell design, along with a 7.3-7.6-inch display when unfolded, plus stylus support. Considering that the current-generation iPad mini’s display measures 7.9 inches diagonally, a foldable iPhone with around the same screen size might make the tablet unnecessary to have.

Apple’s ‘Biggest Strategic Mistake’ Was Not Acquiring Netflix, According to Latest Report

Apple didn’t refresh the iPad mini in 2020, but there are reports that we could see the iPad mini 6 later in March of 2021, sporting a bigger 8.4-inch screen with slimmer bezels. Even right now, it makes little sense to purchase the iPad mini 5, as the iPad 8 announced last year sports the same internals like the A12 Bionic, is more affordable and features a larger display. Apple certainly has better and cheaper products than the iPad mini, and the arrival of the foldable iPhone will give the tech giant more motivation to stop refreshing it.

However, from the looks of it, it doesn’t look like the iPad mini series is going anywhere for a long time. According to a previous report, Apple is currently undecided about the foldable iPhone launch as it wants to prioritize profitability. Foldable smartphones have yet to take the world by storm and a lot has to do with their durability and high price tag. Assuming Apple does intend to commence mass production, it’s unlikely we’ll see a foldable iPhone before 2024.

Do you think Apple will discontinue the iPad mini family shortly after the foldable iPhone launch, whenever it happens? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: MyDrivers