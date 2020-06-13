[Update: It’s Still UE4] Check Out The First PC Gameplay For Godfall On Unreal Engine

[Editor's note: We were just informed by Gearbox PR that the recent PC footage for Godfall is in fact not running on Unreal Engine 5.]

Unfortunately the PC Gaming Show misspoke in their intro of Godfall and said that it is being developed on Unreal Engine 5 when it in fact is being developed on Unreal Engine 4.

Godfall, the upcoming looter-slasher from Gearbox Publishing and Counterplay Games, just gave fans its first look at the PC version during the PC Gaming Show.

Previously only shown off for the PlayStation 5, the recent footage for Godfall comes with a big piece of news for PC gamers: Godfall will be one of the first games on PC shown off running on Unreal Engine 5. The two minute gameplay video showcases some of the weapons and combat abilities exclusive to each Valorplate that forms up the class systems of Godfall. Loot is also going to be a major focus for the weapons players can wield in Godfall.

In Godfall, Aperion is on the precipice of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat. Players will tear through foes as they climb through some of the elemental realms and challenge the mad-god Macros who awaits you at the top. Players will be able to master five weapon classes, unlock various Valorplates through gameplay, level up and learn new skills, and choose to fight solo or alongside friends with three-player PvE online co-op play.

We had previously discussed that Godfall will have equippable armor (with speculation that players could mix pieces independently) and multiple weapon types. Keith Lee, CEO for Counterplay Games, has now confirmed that players will equip full armor sets to their characters rather than equipping them individually. The more we hear about this looter-slasher, the more it sounds like a next-generation version of Warframe.

Godfall will be available on PC exclusively on the Epic Games Store as well as the PlayStation 5 in Holiday 2020.