Mass Effect Legendary Edition to Release in May on PC and Consoles; New Trailer Released

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition will release on PC and consoles in May, EA confirmed today.

The new collection, which will include the first three entries in the series created by BioWare, will be released on May 14th worldwide on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. The updated collection will also feature enhancements on current generation consoles.

BioWare Explains Why They Didn’t Use Unreal Engine 4 in Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Among the three Mass Effect games, the original Mass Effect has seen the biggest improvements, with the introduction of updated interfaces and UI as well as modernized combat and exploration. Character creation has also been unified for all three games, making Shepards look consistent between the three titles.

The original Mass Effect game features comprehensive world-building enhancements with added detail and depth to locations like Eden Prime, Ilos and Feros that players will explore in their journey across the galaxy. Mass Effect also includes updated interfaces and UI as well as a variety of quality of life improvements. In addition, combat and exploration are modernized through improved aiming, squad controls and behavior, Mako handling and cameras. The Mass Effect Legendary Edition features unified character creation options that persists across all three titles and is complete with an improved and expanded selection of hair, makeup and skin tone options. The iconic Female Shepard default appearance from Mass Effect 3 is now available as the default female Shepard appearance in character creation in all three games, further adding to the unified experience across the trilogy.

A new Mass Effect Legendary Edition trailer has also been released, and you can check it out in all of its 4K resolution glory below.

One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it’s ever faced. Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD. Experience an amazingly rich and detailed universe where your decisions have profound consequences on the action and the outcome. RELIVE THE CINEMATIC SAGA: Heart-pounding action meets gripping interactive storytelling where you decide how your unique story unfolds. Three Games – One Launcher: Play through the single-player base content and over 40 DLC from all three games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs. Remastered for a New Generation: Experience the trilogy in 4K Ultra HD with enhanced performance, visuals, and graphics, all available in HDR. Visual Improvements on All Three Games: Updates include enhanced models, shaders, FX, lighting, and depth of field. EXPERIENCE THE LEGEND OF SHEPARD: Create and customize your own character, from appearance and skills to a personalized arsenal then lead your elite recon squad across a galaxy in turmoil. New Shepard Customizations: With improved hair, makeup, eye color and skin tones you can create your Shepard in a unified character creator with all options available across the full trilogy, or choose to play as the iconic Femshep from Mass Effect 3 now available in all titles. Gameplay Enhancements for the First Mass Effect™ Game: Enjoy improved aiming and weapons balance, SFX, input/controls, squad behavior, cover behavior, and gameplay cameras. REFLECT ON YOUR CHOICES: Your choices seamlessly travel from one game to the next. Each decision you make will control the outcome of every mission, every relationship, every battle – and even the fate of the galaxy itself. Performance Mode Options: Supports ultra-high refresh rates on PC, and offers a choice between ""Favorite Quality"" for increased resolution or ""Favor Framerate"" to boost your FPS on consoles.

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition will release on PC and consoles on May 14th worldwide.