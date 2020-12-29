Final Fantasy XVI, XIV Producer Learned a Lot From Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima has managed to impress many in Japan, including the Final Fantasy XVI and XVI producer Naoki Yoshida.

Speaking with 4Gamer, as translated by Audrey Yoshida revealed that Ghost of Tsushima is the game that has impressed him the most this year. He feels that the game is overflowing with love for Akira Kurosawa's work, and he has learned a lot just by playing the game and trying to understand how and why Sucker Punch made things in a certain way.

GameStop Green Monday Sale Offers Deals on CoD: Black Ops Cold War, AC Valhalla, and More

In the same interview, Naoki Yoshida also confirmed that more on Final Fantasy XVI and XIV will be revealed in 2021.

I would like to taking even further leaps with Final Fantasy XIV in 2021. New stories, new worlds to travel to, just what type of tale awaits you? I hope you can look forward to it! Also, for Final Fantasy XVI, we plan to start announcing more information, so please pay attention to both FFXIV and FFXVI in 2021!

Final Fantasy XVI has been announced earlier this year, and rumors suggest the game is much closer to release than most people think. Back in October, Square Enix itself confirmed that basic development and scenario production were complete.

Basic development and scenario production have already been completed, and we are continuing to create large-scale resources and build boss battles while expanding various development tools. In addition, most staff work remotely.

Final Fantasy XVI launches on a yet to be confirmed date. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.