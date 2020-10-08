Final Fantasy XVI Basic Development and Scenario Production Are Complete; Current Focus Are Boss Battles, Action Development and Development Tools Expansion

Final Fantasy XVI's development seems to be proceeding quite well, according to a new recruitment page that has gone live on the Square Enix Official Japanese website.

According to this new page, the game's basic development and scenario production are complete, and the team is now focusing on creating boss battles and expanding development tools.

Basic development and scenario production have already been completed, and we are continuing to create large-scale resources and build boss battles while expanding various development tools. In addition, most staff work remotely.

The Final Fantasy XVI development team is looking for new developers to continue working on the game. The page mentions that there is still room for these developers to incorporate new ideas in action and map production, so it seems like the actual gameplay mechanics have yet to be set in stone.

For the next generation, the resource production pipeline is undergoing major changes. It is attractive to support this pipeline and hone your next-generation HD game production skills, gain experience, and expand your career. In addition, especially in action production and map production, there is still room for incorporating your own ideas, so we are waiting for applications from those who have such a challenging spirit.

Final Fantasy XVI basic development confirmed to be done pretty much confirms earlier rumors that revealed that the game has been in development for at least four years and that it is releasing sooner than most people think. Very good news, considering how the latest few entries in the series have all gone through development troubles.

Final Fantasy XVI will release on a yet to be confirmed release date on PC and PlayStation 5. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.