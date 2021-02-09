Final Fantasy VII Remake PlayStation 5 Is More Substantial Than a Resolution Increase; Also Coming to PC – Rumor

The Final Fantasy VII Remake PlayStation 5 version is going to be a substantial upgrade, featuring new story content as well, according to a reliable source.

On the ResetERA forums, Navtra, who correctly revealed information about the Final Fantasy series in the past few months, revealed that the PlayStation 5 version of the role-playing game developed by Square Enix will be a more substantial upgrade than a simple resolution increase, and it will also feature new story content. This new version of the game is also coming to PC, but apparently not on Xbox Series X and S.

Final Fantasy VII Remake “New Contents” to Be Revealed This Week, Co-Director Confirms

Here's what I last heard, though: It's releasing for PS5/PC (No Xbox) and it's a bit more substantial than a resolution increase. There’s new story content.

Navtra seems to know more about this new version of the game, but he has chosen not to divulge more since what he knows may be outdated.

The thing is, the port was supposed to be announced in the Future of Gaming event alongside Athia, XVI & Avenger's Spider-Man. Those announcements were spread out in the past few months and only this port remains. 8 months have passed though and there's the possibility my information might be outdated by now, that's why I chose not to talk much about the content of the port and just confirm its existence. I guess there's also the possibility it might've been canceled but I highly doubt that's the case.

While Square Enix has yet to announce this new version of the game, it is quite likely we will hear more about it very soon, as yesterday, co-director Motomu Toriyama confirmed that new announcements will be made during the Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour concert this weekend.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. We will keep you updated on the new version of the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.