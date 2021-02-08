Final Fantasy VII Remake “New Contents” to Be Revealed This Week, Co-Director Confirms

New details on Final Fantasy VII Remake "new contents" will be revealed later this week, the game's co-director confirmed today.

Speaking in a new video message, Motomu Toriyama confirmed, as translated by @aitaikimochi, that a "few Final Fantasy VII Remake contents" will be revealed during the Orchestra World Tour concert, which will be streamed later this week, on February 13th.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 Will Throw off Players’ Expectations, Producer Says

TORIYAMA'S MESSAGE: "There will be a special part of the concert where I'll make an appearance and talk about a few FF7R contents to be revealed only during this event, so please tune in!" UMM.....WHAT? Toriyama was not slated to make an appearance originally, so...? 👀 https://t.co/GVj8ozv0dx — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) February 8, 2021

The fact that something something new regarding Final Fantasy VII Remake is brewing was hinted by the fact that a message from producer Yoshinori Kitase was confirmed to be shared during the concert last week.

What actually is going to be announced, it is hard to say at the moment. Last month, a very reliable insider talked about a PlayStation 5 upgrade which is supposedly getting revealed this month.

Square announcements are piling up. We're getting XIV's next expansion's reveal next month and VIIR PS5 & Life is Strange 3 should be soon after. Thing is, talking "when" is tricky due to the current circumstances. Games that were targeting this quarter for release as late as last summer didn't even get trailers since. So I can never be too sure about when something is announced/released. With that said, I believe we're getting these announcement sometime in February. I just can't be 100% sure about it.

