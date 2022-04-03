Final Fantasy VII Remake PC Mod Upscales Over 6000 Environmental Textures

Last week, modder 'Altezein' released a mod that upscaled the textures in the Sector 7 Slums, and the modder has now released a Final Fantasy VII Remake PC mod that upscales over 6000 environmental textures.

Like last week's texture mod, this new texture pack offers AI-upscaled textures of all 6150 environment textures in the game that are under 4K resolution. In fact, those using last week's Sector 7 texture mod can remove it as this new mod includes all of the upscaled Sector 7 Slums textures.

New Final Fantasy VII Remake PC Mod Allows Players to Unlock Framerates Among Other Things

"This is the complete Environment upscale mod. It takes all the textures below 4K (4096x4096), and replaces them with AI upscaled versions of both C textures (color maps) and N textures (detail maps)", the modder writes.

It should be noted that this new upscaled texture pack doesn't include textures from the new areas within the recently-released Intermission "Yuffie" DLC. As mentioned by the modder, however, there's a chance that he/she will upscale those in the near future as well. Also, this mod doesn't improve the textures of low polygon models, and some objects might not be correctly upscaled due to them being in the game's character folder instead of the environments folder.

In total, this package comes in at 45GB in size, and depending on your hardware, this texture pack might affect the game's performance. Currently, the package consists of six separate files due to Nexus Mods having a 20GB file size limit.

To install this mod, place the downloaded files in the "Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade\End\Content\Paks\~mods" directory. As always, be sure to follow the installation instructions as found on the mod's general page.

Those interested can find and download the files for this upscaled environmental texture pack right here.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. As expected, this mod is only available for the game's PC version.