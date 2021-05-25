Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 May Not Be Shown at the E3 2021 – Rumor

The second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake may not be shown during this year's E3, according to a reliable insider.

Speaking on the ResetERA forums, Navtra, who has been providing correct information regarding Square Enix titles before their official announcements, commented on the possibility of the second part of the remake getting shown at the E3 2021 next month. Unfortunately, it seems like the chances of this happening are low, as the insider doesn't think the game will be shown in any capacity.

While this isn't exactly surprising, considering Square Enix has a few more Final Fantasy titles to show, including the rumored spin-off in development by Team Ninja, it is definitely disappointing to hear that it will take a while longer to see more of what's next for the Final Fantasy VII Remake, considering Tetsuya Nomura wanted to show more of the game earlier this month during an online event.

Next month, the first part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake will make its debut on PlayStation 5 as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, an upgraded version of the original PlayStation 4 release complete with visual enhancements and the Intermission DLC.

In FF7R Episode Intermission, players will fight as Yuffie, alongside Sonon, as they use fast and furious attacks to team up in all-new exciting battles against Shinra’s Director of Advanced Weaponry Division, Scarlet, and Nero, a member of the elite unit within Deepground known as the Tsviets. A new Summon Materia to call upon Ramuh, the fabled Lord of Levin also newly appears. And finally, the trailer showcases gameplay of Fort Condor, a new tactical mini-game playable in FF7R Episode Intermission.

The second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently in development. We will keep you updated on it as soon as possible so stay tuned for all the latest news.