PS5 Exclusive Final Fantasy Is In The Works by Team Ninja – Rumor

The rumored PlayStation 5 exclusive Final Fantasy game that is supposedly getting revealed next month is currently in development by Team Ninja, according to rumors circulating online.

French leaker Souls Hunt, who did provide correct information in the past, revealed in a new video that this yet to be announced game is currently in development by Team Ninja and that it is heavily inspired by From Software's Souls series. The leaker compares the upcoming game to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which was also somewhat inspired by the Souls series.

A PS5 Exclusive Final Fantasy Will Be Announced Next Month – Rumor

Souls Hunt believes this new Final Fantasy game will be announced during the E3, as another well-known insider revealed a few days ago, and that a playable demo will be released this summer to gather feedback, which is not surprising at all, considering Team Ninja did release multiple demos for both Nioh and Nioh 2 to tweak the games' mechanics before release.

Lastly, this new Final Fantasy is going to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive, but Souls Hunt speculates it will only be a temporary exclusive like it was for Nioh, so it will make its way onto other platforms at some point.

While Souls Hunt has proved to be reliable in the past, we have to take what he has revealed with a grain of salt. The E3 is right behind the corner, so it won't take long to learn more about this new entry in the Final Fantasy series.

The next Final Fantasy game to release in the next few weeks is Final Fantasy VII Intergrade, an updated version of the original PlayStation 4 release complete with new content, visual enhancements, and more. The game launches on June 10th worldwide.