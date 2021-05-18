Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade New Screenshots Showcase Ramuh, Fort Condor and More

New Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade screenshots have been shared online today, showing more of the game launching next month on PlayStation 5.

The new screenshots, which can be checked out below, show more of the Intermission story episode, Yuffie's and Sonon's Limit Breaks, the Fort Condor mini-game, the Ramuh summon, and much more.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will come with plenty of improvements over the original PlayStation 4 release, including plenty of visual enhancements as well as new content. The PlayStation 5 version of the game is also the only one that will support the Intermission story episode, a new story episode starring Yuffie. According to retail listings, the physical version of the game will not include the new story episode on disc, but only a download code.

In FF7R Episode Intermission, players will fight as Yuffie, alongside Sonon, as they use fast and furious attacks to team up in all-new exciting battles against Shinra’s Director of Advanced Weaponry Division, Scarlet, and Nero, a member of the elite unit within Deepground known as the Tsviets. A new Summon Materia to call upon Ramuh, the fabled Lord of Levin also newly appears. And finally, the trailer showcases gameplay of Fort Condor, a new tactical mini-game playable in FF7R Episode Intermission.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launches on PlayStation 5 worldwide on June 10th. It will be available on PlayStation 5 only for at least six months.