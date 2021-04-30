Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade New Information to Be Revealed Next Week
New information on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be revealed next week, Square Enix confirmed.
The Japanese publisher will host on May 7th at 4:00 am PDT a livestream that will provide additional details on the mobile battle royale game Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. The livestream will be in Japanese with English commentary.
Appearing on the stream:
MC
Kishi Taiga (@StanSmith_jp)
Assistant
Kasumi Ashizawa (@kasumi_ashizawa)
Guests
Butter (@imbuttergg)
Tenkomorio (@K_tsyk1031)
Devs
Shoichi Ichikawa, Tetsuya Nomura
Catch the stream May 7 at 4:00 a.m. PDT!#FF7FS #FinalFantasy #FF7R
— FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER_EN (@FFVII_FS_EN) April 30, 2021
While the English language tweet doesn't mention Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the Japanese FFVII Remake Official Twitter profile confirmed that new information on the upcoming PlayStation 5 game will be revealed at the end of the stream.
『FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER』
▼公式Twitterを開設致しましたhttps://t.co/vSkztgNDWE
5/7(金)20時からの【公式生放送＃0神羅カンパニー私設強化兵募集案内】放送の最後には #FF7R INTERGRADEの最新情報も公開致しますので是非ご覧下さい＠野村
▼詳細https://t.co/X7sEyIOPVz#FF7FS
— FFVII REMAKE (@FFVIIR_CLOUD) April 30, 2021
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will feature, alongside visual and technical improvements over the original PlayStation 4 release, a new episode starring Yuffie. The character will be able to use a lot of unique abilities, such as Elemental Ninjutsu and others.
As a member of Wutai's elite corps of ninja operatives, Yuffie's Unique Ability allows her to throw her iconic massive throwing star at enemies. During that time, she is able to attack with long-range ninjutsu that can be augmented with her Elemental Ninjutsu ability, which can change its affinity to fire, ice, lightning or wind.
Another of Yuffie’s abilities, “Banishment,” unleashes an attack that does more damage based on how much ATB was spent before it. Similar to her Unique Ability, its elemental affinity can be changed with Elemental Ninjutsu.
Yuffie can also use “Windstorm,” which creates a damaging gust of wind that damages nearby enemies and launches them towards her.
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launches on PlayStation 5 on June 10th worldwide.
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE expands upon and reimagines the spectacular world of the original game. It covers up through the escape from Midgar and is the first game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project. INTERGRADE is a bundle that includes both REMAKE and the new episode featuring Yuffie. In her episode, play as the spirited ninja after she arrives in Midgar. There, she and another Wutaian operative are to rendezvous with Avalanche HQ, infiltrate the Shinra Building, and steal the conglomerate's most powerful materia.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 30
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter