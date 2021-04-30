Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade New Information to Be Revealed Next Week

By
Submit
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

New information on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be revealed next week, Square Enix confirmed.

The Japanese publisher will host on May 7th at 4:00 am PDT a livestream that will provide additional details on the mobile battle royale game Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. The livestream will be in Japanese with English commentary.

NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139… Runs at Higher Resolution With Better Load Times and Draw Distance on Xbox Series X

While the English language tweet doesn't mention Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the Japanese FFVII Remake Official Twitter profile confirmed that new information on the upcoming PlayStation 5 game will be revealed at the end of the stream.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will feature, alongside visual and technical improvements over the original PlayStation 4 release, a new episode starring Yuffie. The character will be able to use a lot of unique abilities, such as Elemental Ninjutsu and others.

As a member of Wutai's elite corps of ninja operatives, Yuffie's Unique Ability allows her to throw her iconic massive throwing star at enemies. During that time, she is able to attack with long-range ninjutsu that can be augmented with her Elemental Ninjutsu ability, which can change its affinity to fire, ice, lightning or wind.

Another of Yuffie’s abilities, “Banishment,” unleashes an attack that does more damage based on how much ATB was spent before it. Similar to her Unique Ability, its elemental affinity can be changed with Elemental Ninjutsu.

Yuffie can also use “Windstorm,” which creates a damaging gust of wind that damages nearby enemies and launches them towards her.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launches on PlayStation 5 on June 10th worldwide.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE expands upon and reimagines the spectacular world of the original game. It covers up through the escape from Midgar and is the first game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project. INTERGRADE is a bundle that includes both REMAKE and the new episode featuring Yuffie. In her episode, play as the spirited ninja after she arrives in Midgar. There, she and another Wutaian operative are to rendezvous with Avalanche HQ, infiltrate the Shinra Building, and steal the conglomerate's most powerful materia.

Products mentioned in this post

Final Fantasy VII Remake
Final Fantasy VII Remake
USD 30

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related