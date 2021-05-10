Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade to Include Download Code for InterMISSION DLC
Retail copies of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will include a download code for the InterMISSION DLC, according to a new retailer listing.
Australian retailer EB Games confirmed via a new listing that retail copies of the PlayStation 5 version of the game will include a download code for the DLC, which is going to impact the used market considerably.
Experience the journey of a lifetime!
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is an enhanced and expanded version of the critically acclaimed and award-winning FFVII Remake for the PlayStation 5.
FFVII Remake Intergrade comes bundled with the brand-new episode featuring Yuffie as the main character which introduces an exhilarating new story arc, and numerous gameplay additions for players to enjoy.
The new episode, featuring Yuffie, will be a code supplied in the box.
The InterMISSION DLC is actually the biggest addition included in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. The new story episode will star Yuffie in a brand new adventure and it will feature the Ramush summon material, the Fort Condor tactical mini-game, and more.
In FF7R Episode InterMISSION, players will fight as Yuffie, alongside Sonon, as they use fast and furious attacks to team up in all-new exciting battles against Shinra’s Director of Advanced Weaponry Division, Scarlet, and Nero, a member of the elite unit within Deepground known as the Tsviets. A new Summon Materia to call upon Ramuh, the fabled Lord of Levin also newly appears. And finally, the trailer showcases gameplay of Fort Condor, a new tactical mini-game playable in FF7R Episode InterMISSION.
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launches on PlayStation 5 on June 10th worldwide. All owners of the PlayStation 4 version will be able to upgrade to the new version for free.
The world is under the control of Shinra, a corporation controlling the planet's life force as mako energy. In the city of Midgar, Cloud Strife, former member of Shinra's elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary lends his aid to the Avalanche resistance group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.
