Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade to Include Download Code for InterMISSION DLC

Retail copies of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will include a download code for the InterMISSION DLC, according to a new retailer listing.

Australian retailer EB Games confirmed via a new listing that retail copies of the PlayStation 5 version of the game will include a download code for the DLC, which is going to impact the used market considerably.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Gets a Last Trailer, Only on PS5 for at Least 6 Months

Experience the journey of a lifetime! Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is an enhanced and expanded version of the critically acclaimed and award-winning FFVII Remake for the PlayStation 5. FFVII Remake Intergrade comes bundled with the brand-new episode featuring Yuffie as the main character which introduces an exhilarating new story arc, and numerous gameplay additions for players to enjoy. The new episode, featuring Yuffie, will be a code supplied in the box.

The InterMISSION DLC is actually the biggest addition included in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. The new story episode will star Yuffie in a brand new adventure and it will feature the Ramush summon material, the Fort Condor tactical mini-game, and more.

In FF7R Episode InterMISSION, players will fight as Yuffie, alongside Sonon, as they use fast and furious attacks to team up in all-new exciting battles against Shinra’s Director of Advanced Weaponry Division, Scarlet, and Nero, a member of the elite unit within Deepground known as the Tsviets. A new Summon Materia to call upon Ramuh, the fabled Lord of Levin also newly appears. And finally, the trailer showcases gameplay of Fort Condor, a new tactical mini-game playable in FF7R Episode InterMISSION.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launches on PlayStation 5 on June 10th worldwide. All owners of the PlayStation 4 version will be able to upgrade to the new version for free.