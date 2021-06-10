Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Comparison Video Confirms Substantial Improvement in Global Illumination, Performance Mode 1620p Resolution and More
A new Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade comparison video has been shared online today, showcasing the massive improvements introduced in the PlayStation 5 version of the game.
The new video, shared online by ElAnalistaDeBits, also confirms the resolutions used for the game's two display modes, 2160p for Quality Mode and 1620p for Performance Mode. Performance also looks quite stable in both display modes.
- The Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5 quality mode reaches 2160p, while the FPS mode drops to 1620p. PS4 at 1080p and PS4 Pro at 1620p.
- I have not detected any framerate problem. The game runs at 2160p/30fps or 1620p/60fps with no issues.
- There is a substantial improvement in global illumination, although some points of light still do not cast shadow on the character.
- FOG has been added on PS5.
- Numerous textures have been fixed and improved on PS5. I suspect these are the original textures, but they had to be trimmed on the PS4 versions.
- The shadows have undergone slight changes.
- Substantial improvement in loading times. We went from 40 seconds to 2 seconds on PS5.
- Pop-in has been considerably reduced, giving greater stability to the visual set.
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is now available on PlayStation 5 worldwide. The INTERmission DLC is also available for purchase right now for those upgrading from the PlayStation 4 version.
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE expands upon and reimagines the spectacular world of the original PlayStation® game. It covers up through the escape from Midgar and is the first game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project. INTERGRADE is a bundle that includes both REMAKE and FF7R EPISODE INTERmission (the new story content featuring Yuffie). In her episode, play as the spirited ninja after she arrives in Midgar. There, she and another Wutaian operative are to rendezvous with Avalanche HQ, infiltrate the Shinra Building, and steal the conglomerate's most powerful materia.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 30
USD 69.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter