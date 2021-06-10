Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Comparison Video Confirms Substantial Improvement in Global Illumination, Performance Mode 1620p Resolution and More

A new Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade comparison video has been shared online today, showcasing the massive improvements introduced in the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

The new video, shared online by ElAnalistaDeBits, also confirms the resolutions used for the game's two display modes, 2160p for Quality Mode and 1620p for Performance Mode. Performance also looks quite stable in both display modes.

FFVII Remake Intergrade PS5 Weighs in at More Than 80GB With INTERmission DLC Clocking in at Nearly 9GB

- The Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5 quality mode reaches 2160p, while the FPS mode drops to 1620p. PS4 at 1080p and PS4 Pro at 1620p.

- I have not detected any framerate problem. The game runs at 2160p/30fps or 1620p/60fps with no issues.

- There is a substantial improvement in global illumination, although some points of light still do not cast shadow on the character.

- FOG has been added on PS5.

- Numerous textures have been fixed and improved on PS5. I suspect these are the original textures, but they had to be trimmed on the PS4 versions.

- The shadows have undergone slight changes.

- Substantial improvement in loading times. We went from 40 seconds to 2 seconds on PS5.

- Pop-in has been considerably reduced, giving greater stability to the visual set.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is now available on PlayStation 5 worldwide. The INTERmission DLC is also available for purchase right now for those upgrading from the PlayStation 4 version.