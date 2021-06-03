Final Fantasy VII Remake 1.02 Update Introduces PlayStation 5 Save Data Transfer

A new Final Fantasy VII Remake update is now live on PlayStation 4, introducing one new feature to the game.

Ther 1.02 update introduces the ability to transfer save files to the PlayStation 5 version of the game, which is releasing next week worldwide. Other than this, the update doesn't seem to introduce any other new feature or change.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is the name of the PlayStation 5 version of the game, which will include visual enhancements, two display modes, DualSense controller support, and a new story episode starring Yuffie.

Immerse yourself in the city of Midgar like never before, with improved textures, lighting, and background environments. Players can switch between two game modes: "Graphics Mode" prioritizes 4K high-resolution graphics "Performance Mode" prioritizes smooth action at 60 frames per second

Capture and share your memorable moments from the game with a fully customizable “Photo Mode”

Enjoy immersive battles by using the DualSense wireless controller, with its haptic feedback integration, and enjoy dynamic bike racing with its adaptive triggers.

New difficulty settings for ‘Classic Mode’ provide new ways to play

Jump into the action faster with optimized loading times In this new adventure, play as ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates the shadowy Shinra Corporation to steal a powerful materia and restore glory to her homeland. Play alongside new characters and enjoy an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions, bringing a new perspective to the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE story that cannot be missed.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PlayStation 4. Intergrade will release next week, on June 10th, on PlayStation 5. Learn more about the game by checking out our review of the PlayStation 4 release.